Home / News / Pawnshop owner sentenced

Pawnshop owner sentenced

More than $6 million in stolen merchandise sold

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

A Rochester pawnshop owner is going to federal prison for selling stolen merchandise. Thomas Nary, 40, who was convicted of transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce, has been sentenced to 46 months by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Nary also was ordered to pay a $3.1 million for selling and shipping over $6 ...

