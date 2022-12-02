Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Prosecution resumes closing argument at Trump Org. trial

Prosecution resumes closing argument at Trump Org. trial

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK December 2, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors resumed their closing argument Friday in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial, promising to share previously unrevealed details about Donald Trump's knowledge of a tax dodge scheme hatched by one of his top executives. "Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top executives," Assistant Manhattan District Attorney ...

