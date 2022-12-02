Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Immigration: Quituizaca v. Garland

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Withholding of removal – One central reason for persecution Quituizaca v. Garland 19-3470-ag Judges Kearse, Walker, and Sullivan Background: The petitioner sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision affirming the denial of his application for asylum and withholding of removal. He argues that the agency erred when it denied ...

