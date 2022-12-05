Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER December 5, 2022 0

Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors failed to allege ...

