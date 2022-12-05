Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 23, 2022        63 14420 ROMBAUT, CYNTHIA J et ano to ROMBAUT, CORRIE A et ano Property Address: 257 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12750 Page: 0249 Tax Account: 068.11-3-1 Full Sale Price: $168,000.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS INC to ARBORE, NICHOLAS II et ano Property Address: 40 GAGE GARDENS, CHURCHVILLE NY ...

