Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 24, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE FH MECHANICAL 50 LIDA LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - FIGENSCHER, DUSTIN D 50 LIDA LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - KALKAN GENERAL CONSTRUCTION 337 NORTON ST, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE KALKAN, EMINE 337 NORTON ST, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONRFOE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BECS CAKE LAB 29 DRAKE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo