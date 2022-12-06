Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 23, 2022       69 NOT PROVIDED BISWAKARMA, PURNA B & KAMI, HARKA M Property Address: 37 COVERED WAGON TRL, WEST , NY 14586, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $204,000.00 CEMC ASSOCIATES HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION & CEMC ASSOCIATES HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION Property Address: 899 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

