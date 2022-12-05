Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded October 24, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 24, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY HUNGER, DIANE R Appoints: BURGO, NANCY LSF10 MORTGAGE HOLDINGS LLC Appoints: AMERICAN MORTGAGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS MA WIATER, LEON E Appoints: WIATER, LEE ALEXANDER

