Second Circuit – Immigration law: Pinel-Gomez v. Garland

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration law Standards of Review – Corroborating evidence Pinel-Gomez v. Garland 19-3124-ag Judges Kearse, Jacobs, and Nardini Background: The petitioner appealed from the denial of his application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. The immigration law judge concluded that he failed to adequately corroborate his claim ...

