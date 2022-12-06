Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Gang membership: People v. Savery

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Gang membership Uncharged crimes – Relationship with the individuals involved People v. Savery KA 21-00849 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. On appeal he argues that it was in error to admit into evidence ...

