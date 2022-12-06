Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery receives M&A award

Harter Secrest & Emery receives M&A award

Cited for Tops deal

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2022 0

The law firm of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has been awarded the Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year Award in the $1 billion-plus category at the 2022 Annual M&A Advisor Awards.

