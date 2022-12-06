Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / High beams lead to DWI charge

High beams lead to DWI charge

Trooper had legal basis for traffic stop

By: Bennett Loudon December 6, 2022 0

In the first case to address the issue, a Rochester City Court Judge, has ruled that a New York State Trooper had a legal basis to make a traffic stop that led to a drunk driving arrest because the motorist did not turn off their high-beam lights for oncoming traffic.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo