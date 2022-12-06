Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 21,24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 21, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT MOODY, TONY L 135 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 MORENO, ANGEL L 301 MASON STREET, NEWARK NY 14513 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $526.00 MOSLEY, SHALEEK J 34 THORNDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $676.00 MOUZON, KEVIN 112 WOODWARD STREET, ROCHESTER ...

