NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Not-for-profit speaking invitation: Opinion 22-75

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Not-for-profit speaking invitation: Opinion 22-75

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Not-for-profit speaking invitation Judge’s likeness for advertising Opinion 22-75 Background: A full-time judge asks if he may accept a not-for-profit organization’s invitation to speak about the judge’s experience as a member of a minority group at a free community celebration of Pride month and permit the organization to use the judge’s ...

