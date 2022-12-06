Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Penfield man charged in Housing Authority fraud case

Penfield man charged in Housing Authority fraud case

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2022 0

A Penfield man has been charged in connection with the fraud case of the former Rochester Housing Authority chairman. Francis Cardinell, 76, is charged with obstruction of justice and lying under oath. He is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. George Moses, the former chairman of the board of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo