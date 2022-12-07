Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Youthful offender: People v. Seymour

Fourth Department – Youthful offender: People v. Seymour

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful offender Participation in offense People v. Seymour KA 20-00319 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He argues that it was in error to conclude that he ...

