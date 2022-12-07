Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Juul reaches settlements covering thousands of lawsuits

Juul reaches settlements covering thousands of lawsuits

By: The Associated Press December 7, 2022 0

Embattled vaping company Juul Labs has reached settlements covering thousands of lawsuits over its e-cigarettes, which in recent years became a scourge in schools and communities nationwide. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Juul said that it has secured an equity investment to fund it. Buffeted by lawsuits, Juul announced hundreds of layoffs last ...

