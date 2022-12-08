Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Fund-raising activity: Opinion 22-79

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Fund-raising activity Performing in a rock band Opinion 22-79 Background: The inquiring full-time judge is also a musician. Before assuming the bench, the judge was a member of a rock band along with several other government employees and elected official. The band presented a benefit concert once a year and donated ...

