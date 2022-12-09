Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 30, 2022        71 14420 THRONEBURG, BRENDA L et ano to BRANDON WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Property Address: 18 WOOD TRACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12752 Page: 0188 Tax Account: 084.01-1-65 Full Sale Price: $0.00 TORRES, SORIDALYS CRUZ to BRANDON WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Property Address: 18 WOOD TRACE, BROCKPORT NY ...

