Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 1-3, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 1-3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 1, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT CALM EXPRESSIONS 231 LEMOYN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - STUBBS, EBONY N 231 LEMOYN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EBONY STUBBS 231 LEMOYN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - STUBBS, EBONY N 231 LEMOYN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DOING BUSINESS ...

