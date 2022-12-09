Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 26-29,31 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 26, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT BURKETT, GARY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CAMPBELL, LARRY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE COLEMAN, PAUL A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE COLLINS, STEVEN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE COPE, STEPHEN L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE COPELAND, LARRY J JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE COPELAND, ...

