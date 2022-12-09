Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 31, November 1-3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 31, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KENNEDY, ANNIE 147 DRIVING PARK AVENUE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $13,375.57 MESSINA, ROSALIE B 140 GREYSTONE LANE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: MESSINA, SALVATORE F Attorney: WARREN WELCH ESQ Amount: $33,000.00 RAMIREZ, ROBERTO 104 WILBUR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

