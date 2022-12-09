Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 1-3, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 1-3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November  1, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN 1404 LONG POND ROAD LLC Favor: LOZIER ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTING INC Amount: $18,192.00 1404 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Liens Filed Recorded November  2, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN MARGIOTTA, MICHAEL J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $467,867.41 MILITELLO, ADAM Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $68,787.79 ROCHESTER WATER TECHNOLOGY CONCEPTS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $70,884.76 TRAN, PHUNG K Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $185,064.26 LIEN RELEASE FURNESS, THERESA Favor: USA/IRS 26 ...

