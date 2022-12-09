Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 30, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 30, 2022       99 NOT PROVIDED ALTHOUSE, DANIEL R & ALTHOUSE, MELISSA L Property Address: 159 WILSONIA ROAD, , NY 14609, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $42,100.00 AMERICAN MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 275 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD, CHILI NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $720,000.00 ATEC CONSULTANTS INC Property Address: 00 S WINTON ROAD, BRIGHTON ...

