Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded November 1-3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 1, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BILLINGS, SANDRA A Appoints: BARBIERI, DONNA CARBARY, JANELLE L Appoints: LEGAULT, DANIEL E CARBARY, PATRICK M Appoints: LEGAULT, DANIEL E CONHEADY, MARK ROYAL Appoints: STEKL, ANNE C FRANK, PATRICIA A Appoints: FRANK, KATHRYN A KING, SCOTT P Appoints: KING, JORDAN MOVEMENT MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: SERVICEMAC LLC MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: CORELOGIC SOLUTIONS LLC NEWMAN, IONE M Appoints: ...

