Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 1, 2022        70 14428 HUNT, JULIE D to HUNT, IRVING E JR Property Address: 2576 GRIFFIN ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12752 Page: 0545 Tax Account: 171.01-1-26.12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 KOSLOFSKY, JEFFREY to KOSLOFSKY, JACQUELINE et ano Property Address: 47 CANTERBURY TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12752 Page: 0618 Tax Account: ...

