Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 4, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November  4, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED VISION BUICK GMC HOLDING LLC Favor: DAVIS, ELMER W MECHANICS LIEN BONILLA, KEITH Favor: YOURWAY PROPERTIES INC Amount: $4,500.00 43 APPLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MARTIN, MELISSA Favor: GASS AND STONE LANDSCAPING INC Amount: $2,049.20 46 WEST AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo