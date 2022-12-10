Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 1, 2022       109 NOT PROVIDED BURLISON, LISA ANN L Property Address: 10 FENTON ROAD, CHILI NY Lender: THRIVENT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 GATES SENIOR HOUSING INC Property Address: 110 DALAKER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T REALTY CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $1,170,824.97 JANUS SERVICES INC Property Address: 98 BARNEY LANE, GATES NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA ...

