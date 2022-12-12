Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Young

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
December 12, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Accessorial liability People v. Young KA 20-00841 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon related to the shooting and murder of the victim. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the evidence was legally ...

