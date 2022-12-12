Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Election law: Gallaway v. Holdsworth, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Election law Filling vacancy – Authority to issue certificate Gallaway v. Holdsworth, et al. CAE 22-01399 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner appealed from the denial of his petition pursuant to Section 16-102 of the Election Law seeking to invalidate a certificate of nomination nominating respondent as a ...

