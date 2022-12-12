Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
IP Frontiers: Supreme Court to determine extraterritorial reach of Lanham Act

By: Special to The Daily Record Thomas L. Sica December 12, 2022 0

Business is becoming an increasingly global venture. With that, American businesses with trademarks in the global marketplace would be adept to enforce their intellectual property rights against infringement around the world. In recent years, many foreign companies have been taking American-owned trademarks and using, or even registering, them on similar or identical products or services ...

