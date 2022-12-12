Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial ordered in gun case

New trial ordered in gun case

Identification procedure was tainted

By: Bennett Loudon December 12, 2022 0

A state appeals court reversed a gun conviction because police would not allow the defendant to have legal representation at an identification lineup.

