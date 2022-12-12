Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NYC politician sues woman who accused him of sexual assault

NYC politician sues woman who accused him of sexual assault

By: The Associated Press December 12, 2022 0

A veteran New York City politician filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct, claiming the decades-old allegation was false and derailed his campaign for mayor. Former state Assembly member and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer says in his lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan that Jean Kim ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo