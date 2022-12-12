Second Circuit – Collective bargaining agreement: Local Union 97 v. NRG Energy Inc.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Collective bargaining agreement Arbitration – Presumption of arbitrability Local Union 97 v. NRG Energy Inc. 21-2565-cv Judges Pooler, Perez, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of its complaint against the defendant seeking to compel arbitration based on a dispute between the two over retiree benefits. Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. ...

