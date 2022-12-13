Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Alleged shooter outside Zeldin home indicted as part of gang

Alleged shooter outside Zeldin home indicted as part of gang

By: The Associated Press December 13, 2022 0

The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count indictment targeted alleged members of the ...

