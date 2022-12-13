Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court of Appeals reinstates conviction

Court of Appeals reinstates conviction

Evidence of harassment was sufficient beyond a reasonable doubt

By: Bennett Loudon December 13, 2022 0

New York state’s highest court has reinstated a harassment conviction, overturning a lower court decision that the evidence was insufficient. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Second Department, had previously ruled that threats made by the defendant, Anthony Lagano, were insufficient to establish guilt of second-degree harassment, beyond a reasonable doubt. “We conclude that, viewing the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo