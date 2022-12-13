Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Property disputes: 315 Ship Canal Parkway LLC v. Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

Fourth Department – Property disputes: 315 Ship Canal Parkway LLC v. Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Property disputes Mootness – Construction nearly complete 315 Ship Canal Parkway LLC v. Buffalo Urban Development Corp. CA 21-01228 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The respondent executed a third amendment to a land sale agreement with another party approving the expansion of the project under the agreement to include ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo