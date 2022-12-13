Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Ruling on cross-motion for sanctions: Opinion 22-82

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Ruling on cross-motion for sanctions Allegations of judicial misconduct – Referral to Commission on Judicial Conduct Opinion 22-82 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may rule on a cross-motion for sanctions, where the basis for sanction is counsel’s filing of a frivolous motion for recusal based on misleading and false ...

