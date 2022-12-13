Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court will review conviction in murder-for-hire case

By: The Associated Press December 13, 2022 0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal arising from a murder-for-hire ordered by the onetime leader of a violent international crime ring. The justices said they will review the case of Adam Samia, who is serving a life sentence for killing a real estate broker in the Philippines. Samia acted at the behest ...

