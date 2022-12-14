Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
For now, judge won’t stop NYC mayor’s homeless removal plans

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2022 0

A judge said Wednesday that he will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment. In a written order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan said there was currently no evidence that irreparable harm would likely occur before he rules on ...

