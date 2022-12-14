Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Choice of law: Bankers Healthcare Group LLC v. Pasumbal

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Choice of law Breach of contract - Venue Bankers Healthcare Group LLC v. Pasumbal CA 22-00190 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a breach of contract action after the defendants defaulted on a financing agreement. The promissory note included a choice of law provision that the contract ...

