Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Rape allegation: People v. Andrews

Fourth Department – Rape allegation: People v. Andrews

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Rape allegation Prior false accusations People v. Andrews KA 18-00892 Appealed from Oswego County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of multiple counts of sexual abuse. He argues that the county court erred in precluding him from calling a witness who would testify that the complainant offered to make ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo