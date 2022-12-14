Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Bankruptcy Code: In re Clinton Nurseries

Second Circuit – Bankruptcy Code: In re Clinton Nurseries

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bankruptcy Code Bankruptcy Clause of the U.S. Constitution – Quarterly fees In re Clinton Nurseries 20-1209-bk Judges Raggi, Sullivan, and Nardini Background: The debtors appealed from an order that rejected their constitutional challenge to quarterly fees imposed during the pendency of their bankruptcy proceeding. The debtors are debtors who filed for bankruptcy ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo