Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border

US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2022 0

The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who has ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo