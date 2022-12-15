Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Average long-term US mortgage rates inch down this week

Average long-term US mortgage rates inch down this week

By: The Associated Press December 15, 2022 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched down to 6.31% ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo