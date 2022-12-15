Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Congress OKs bill forcing feds to fix broken prison cameras

Congress OKs bill forcing feds to fix broken prison cameras

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK December 15, 2022 0

Congress has passed legislation requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul failing and outdated security systems in the wake of rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bill, approved by the House on a voice vote Wednesday, would force the troubled prison agency to fix broken surveillance cameras and install new ones, ...

