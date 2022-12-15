Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Bennett

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Arguments on motion – Appellate review People v. Bennett KA 16-01581 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana. He argues that his attorney was ineffective ...

