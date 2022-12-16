Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Clavijo

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Kidnapping Sufficiency of evidence People v. Clavijo KA 20-00825 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of kidnapping arguing that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the proof at trial demonstrated that the defendant, while ...

