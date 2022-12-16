Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Molineux: People v. Clinkscales

Fourth Department – Molineux: People v. Clinkscales

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Molineux Completing the narrative – Prior acts of domestic violence People v. Clinkscales KA 16-02334 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted murder and assault in connection with an incident during which he hit the victim in the head with a hammer. He ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo