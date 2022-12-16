Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 2, 2022        87 14445 HIRSCH, JOSEPH A to PIETROPAOLO, JOHN et ano Property Address: 9 LAKE CRESCENT DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12753 Page: 0241 Tax Account: 152.09-3-39 Full Sale Price: $284,000.00 14450 DUERR, ERIC R to QUERCIA, ANDREA et ano Property Address: 105 PACKETTS GLEN, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12753 ...

